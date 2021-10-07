Cardinals injury report: 16 players appear on first Week 5 report

The Arizona Cardinals are 4-0 and have three of the next four games at home, starting with the San Francisco 49ers this weekend. They released their first injury report of the week and it is a whopping 16 players long.

Ten players did not practice, although four players — center Rodney Hudson, receiver DeAndre Hopkins, defensive tackle Corey Peters and linebacker Chandler Jones — had the day of for a rest day. Another — running back James Conner — missed practice for personal reasons.

However, five sat out with injuries. Cornerback Byron Murphy suffered a rib injury in Sunday’s win over the Rams and, while he says he will be fine, he is considered day-to-day. He did not practice Wednesday. Neither did running back Chase Edmonds, who suffered a shoulder injury at the end of his 54-yard run. Cornerback Antonio Hamilton also sat out with an ankle injury he sustained on Sunday. Guard Justin Pugh has a hip injury and tight end Maxx Williams has a shoulder injury. Neither participated in practice.

Receiver A.J. Green was given a partial day off, listed as limited for rest.

Tackle Kelvin Beachum (ribs) practiced on a limited basis for the first time in two weeks. Running back Eno Benjamin (hamstring) was limited, as was offensive lineman Justin Murray (back).

Linebacker Dennis Gardeck (hand) and cornerback Marco Wilson (ribs) were both full participants in practice.

Did not participate:

RB James Conner (personal)

WR DeAndre Hopkins (rest)

DT Corey Peters (rest)

C Rodney Hudson (rest)

LB Chandler Jones (rest)

TE Maxx Williams (shoulder)

RB Chase Edmonds (shoulder)

G Justin Pugh (hip)

CB Byron Murphy (ribs)

CB Antonio Hamilton (ankle)

Limited participation:

WR A.J. Green (rest)

RT Kelvin Beachum (ribs)

OL Justin Murray (back)

RB Eno Benjamin (hamstring)

Full participation:

LB Dennis Gardeck (hand)

CB Marco Wilson (ribs)

