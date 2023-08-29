Here is the Cardinals’ initial 2023 53-man roster
The Arizona Cardinals have made their moves and trimmed the roster down to 53 players. They actually cut the roster down to 52, leaving one vacancy. Perhaps a trade or free agent signing who was not already on an NFL roster.
Below is the whole roster after final cuts were made on Tuesday.
Quarterback
Josh Dobbs, Clayton Tune
Kyler Murray was placed on the regular-season PUP and the team cut David Blough and Jeff Driskel. It appears that Driskel could be brought back as the team’s third quarterback.
Running back
James Conner, Keaontay Ingram, Emari Demercado
Corey Clement, Ty’Son Williams and Stevie Scott were all cut. Demercado is an undrafted rookie who made the squad.
Wide receiver
Hollywood Brown, Michael Wilson, Rondale Moore, Zach Pascal, Greg Dortch, Daniel Arias
Arias is another undrafted rookie to make it. He played a ton on special teams in the preseason.
Andre Baccellia, Brian Cobbs, Davion Davis, Kaden Davis and Brandon Smith were all cut. At least one probably will be back for the practice squad.
Tight end
Zach Ertz, Trey McBride, Geoff Swaim, Blake Whiteheart
Whiteheart is another undrafted rookie who makes the squad initially.
Offensive line
D.J. Humphries, Elijah Wilkinson, Hjalte Froholdt, Will Hernandez, Paris Johnson, Dennis Daley, Kelvin Beachum, Marquise Hayes
They currently have no backup center as Jon Gaines had is season end with a knee injury that sent him to injured reserve. They released Hayden Howerton, Lecitus Smith and Braylon Jones.
Defensive line
L.J. Collier, Leki Fotu, Jonathan Ledbetter, Carlos Watkins, Kevin Strong, Ben Stille, Dante Stills
Stille is a surprise. Stills is a rookie and former starter and 2020 fourth-round pick Rashard Lawrence was cut.
Outside linebacker
Zaven Collins, Dennis Gardeck, BJ Ojulari, Cameron Thomas, Myjai Sanders, Victor Dimukeje, Jesse Luketa
They kept all seven guys, letting go only of David Anenih and Zach McCloud.
Inside linebacker
Kyzir White, Josh Woods, Krys Barnes, Zeke Turner, Owen Pappoe
Undrafted rookie Kyle Soelle doesn’t make it.
Cornerback
Marco Wilson, Kei’Trel Clark, Antonio Hamilton, Christian Matthew, Kris Boyd
Boyd is a special teams ace. Rookie Garrett Williams starts the season on NFI.
Safety
Budda Baker, Jalen Thompson. Jovante Moffatt
They cut Andre Chachere, JuJu Hughes and rookie Kendell Brooks.
Specialists
Matt Prater, Nolan Cooney
Long snapper Aaron Brewer was released and so the Cardinals have none on the roster.