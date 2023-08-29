Here is the Cardinals’ initial 2023 53-man roster

The Arizona Cardinals have made their moves and trimmed the roster down to 53 players. They actually cut the roster down to 52, leaving one vacancy. Perhaps a trade or free agent signing who was not already on an NFL roster.

Below is the whole roster after final cuts were made on Tuesday.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Quarterback

Kyler Murray was placed on the regular-season PUP and the team cut David Blough and Jeff Driskel. It appears that Driskel could be brought back as the team’s third quarterback.

Running back

Corey Clement, Ty’Son Williams and Stevie Scott were all cut. Demercado is an undrafted rookie who made the squad.

Wide receiver

Arias is another undrafted rookie to make it. He played a ton on special teams in the preseason.

Andre Baccellia, Brian Cobbs, Davion Davis, Kaden Davis and Brandon Smith were all cut. At least one probably will be back for the practice squad.

Tight end

Whiteheart is another undrafted rookie who makes the squad initially.

Offensive line

They currently have no backup center as Jon Gaines had is season end with a knee injury that sent him to injured reserve. They released Hayden Howerton, Lecitus Smith and Braylon Jones.

Defensive line

Stille is a surprise. Stills is a rookie and former starter and 2020 fourth-round pick Rashard Lawrence was cut.

Outside linebacker

They kept all seven guys, letting go only of David Anenih and Zach McCloud.

Inside linebacker

Undrafted rookie Kyle Soelle doesn’t make it.

Cornerback

Boyd is a special teams ace. Rookie Garrett Williams starts the season on NFI.

Safety

They cut Andre Chachere, JuJu Hughes and rookie Kendell Brooks.

Specialists

Long snapper Aaron Brewer was released and so the Cardinals have none on the roster.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire