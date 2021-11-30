Cardinals increase lead in NFC West on bye week

The Arizona Cardinals did not play over the weekend as they were on their bye. However, even being idle, they increased their lead in the NFC West.

Thanks to a loss by the Los Angeles Rams, the Cardinals have a full two-game lead in the division.

The NFC West went 1-2 in Week 12.

Here are the updated standings in the division entering Week 13:

Arizona Cardinals 9-2 Los Angeles Rams 7-4 San Francisco 49ers 6-5 Seattle Seahawks 3-8

Let’s look at each team and what happened in Week 12, as well as look ahead to Week 13.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Arizona Cardinals

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cardinals got to rest this weekend as they had their bye. It is believed that quarterback Kyler Murray and receiver DeAndre Hopkins could be back this week after missing three weeks.

The biggest news of the weekend, though, was about head coach Kliff Kingsbury, who is reportedly being targeted for the head-coaching vacancy at Oklahoma. When asked about it, Kingsbury didn’t want to get into the topic.

They will face the Chicago Bears on the road in Week 13 and try to improve to 7-0 on the road.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams lost their third game in a row, falling 36-28 to the Green Bay Packers. They are now two full games behind the Cardinals with six games to go.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford threw three touchdown passes in the game, but he has thrown five interceptions in his last three games.

They will be home in Week 13 and will face the 2-9 Jacksonville Jaguars, so they should be able to get things back on track before a prime-time game against the Cardinals in Week 14.

San Francisco 49ers

Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers have not lost since the Cardinals beat them in Week 9.

They now are the No. 6 seed in the NFC.

They beat the Minnesota Vikings 34-26 on Sunday. Running back Elijah Mitchell rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown and the defense held Vikings running back Dalvon Cook to 39 yards and forced two turnovers.

Story continues

They are on the road in Week 13 for a divisional showdown against the Seahawks.

Seattle Seahawks

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks lost for the third straight week and the sixth time in seven games, dropping to 3-8. They lost Monday night 17-15 to the Washington Football Team.

They rushed for only 34 yards as a team and had 267 yards of total offense but had a chance to win at the end. They scored a touchdown with 15 seconds left but failed on the potential game-tying two-point conversion. Then they recovered an onside kick but were penalized for an illegal formation.

They are one loss from their first losing season since Russell Wilson was drafted in 2012. They host the 49ers in Week 13.

1

1