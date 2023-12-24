Cardinals inactives: WR Greg Dortch to play, LB Victor Dimukeje out
The Arizona Cardinals released their inactive list 90 minutes before kickoff. Wide receiver Marquise Brown was previously ruled out with a heel injury but receiver Greg Dortch was questionable.
Dortch would play for Arizona against the Chicago Bears. He was not one of the inactive players.
Linebacker Victor Dimukeje, questionable with a foot injury, was.
Here are the players who did not dress for the Cardinals against the Bears.
Arizona Cardinals Week 16 inactive list
WR Marquise Brown
LB Tyreke Smith
LB Victor Dimukeje
OL Carter O’Donnell
OL Dennis Daley
TE Travis Vokelek
Williams was ruled out with a knee injury. Smith only been with the team a week. Vokelek was signed this week, too.
Cornerback Antonio Hamilton, questionable with a calf injury, was active and dressed for the game.
