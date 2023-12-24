Cardinals inactives: WR Greg Dortch to play, LB Victor Dimukeje out

The Arizona Cardinals released their inactive list 90 minutes before kickoff. Wide receiver Marquise Brown was previously ruled out with a heel injury but receiver Greg Dortch was questionable.

Dortch would play for Arizona against the Chicago Bears. He was not one of the inactive players.

Linebacker Victor Dimukeje, questionable with a foot injury, was.

Here are the players who did not dress for the Cardinals against the Bears.

Arizona Cardinals Week 16 inactive list

WR Marquise Brown

CB Garrett Williams

LB Tyreke Smith

LB Victor Dimukeje

OL Carter O’Donnell

OL Dennis Daley

TE Travis Vokelek

Williams was ruled out with a knee injury. Smith only been with the team a week. Vokelek was signed this week, too.

Cornerback Antonio Hamilton, questionable with a calf injury, was active and dressed for the game.

