Cardinals inactives: Will Hernandez, Josh Woods to play vs. Bengals

The Arizona Cardinals got a little healthier in Week 5. Linebacker Josh Woods, out of the lineup since Week 1 with an ankle injury, returned and was active against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Offensive lineman Will Hernandez, who was questionable for the game after missing some practice time with a back injury, also was good to go. Both players were active.

The Cardinals’ inactive players were no surprise:

Arizona Cardinals Week 5 inactive list

S Quantrezz Knight

RB Keaontay Ingram

OL Carter O’Donnell

TE Elijah Higgins

DL Jonathan Ledbetter

Knight, O’Donnell and Higgins were healthy scratches. O’Donnell and Higgins had not been active yet this season. Ledbetter missed his second straight game with a finger injury.

Ingram missed for the second straight game with a neck problem. Corey Clement was elevated to the active roster to replace him. Ben Stille was elevated to play on the defensive line with Ledbetter out.

Cornerback Starling Thomas was active for the first time this season.

