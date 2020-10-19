Cardinals inactives: Devon Kennard, D.J. Humphries to play vs. Cowboys

The Arizona Cardinals released their list of inactive players for their Monday night matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. Outside linebacker Devon Kennard and left tackle D.J. Humphries, both of whom were questionable for the game with injuries, are active and will play Monday night.

Six players were deactivated for the game.

QB Brett Hundley

RB Eno Benjamin

WR KeeSean Johnson

LB Kylie Fitts

LB Isaiah Irving

OL Josh Miles

Fitts had a hamstring injury that caused him to be ruled out of the game on Saturday with the final injury report.

Irving was recently signed off the practice squad of the Denver Broncos.

With Fitts out, Kennard and Haason Reddick will start at outside linebacker, while Dennis Gardeck and Reggie Walker (elevated from the practice squad Monday) are the backups, while Zach Allen and Isaiah Simmons could see time at the position.

With Johnson a healthy scratch and four tight ends active for the game, the Cardinals could look to use the running game more.

Chris Banjo returns to the lineup and should start alongside Budda Baker at safety. Jalen Thompson was not reinstated to the active roster so he remains on injured reserve for the moment.

