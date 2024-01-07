Cardinals inactives: Dennis Gardeck, Zach Pascal to play vs. Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals had a few players listed as questionable for their season finale in Week 18 at home against the Seattle Seahawks. All of them were active and set to play.

Ninety minutes before kickoff, the Cardinals released their inactive list. There were no real surprises.

Arizona Cardinals Week 18 inactive list

CB Garrett Williams

CB Divaad Wilson

LB Trevor Nowaske

OL Carter O’Donnell

OL Dennis Daley

TE Blake Whiteheart

LB Cameron Thomas

Williams was ruled out with an ankle injury. Wilson was just signed to the active roster from the practice squad but would not play. Thomas was inactive for the second straight game.

Linebacker Dennis Gardeck and guard Elijah Wilkinson were both questionable to play. They would suit up for Arizona.

