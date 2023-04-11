Cardinals hosting projected 1st-round receiver Tuesday

Most mock drafts and projections do not have the Arizona Cardinals selecting a wide receiver early in the 2023 NFL draft.

However, they have at least some interest in a receiver projected to be drafted in the first round.

At the end of March, it was reported that the Cardinals would meet with TCU receiver Quentin Johnston, and it was presumed that would be a top-30 meeting.

That top-30 visit will happen Tuesday, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.

Johnston visited the Tennessee Titans Monday and is scheduled to meet officially with Arizona and then the Minnesota Vikings and Atlanta Falcons.

Johnston is considered by many to be the best receiver prospect in this draft class. He is 6-foot-2 and 208 pounds. At his pro day, he ran the 40 in 4.46 seconds.

Last season for the Horned Frogs on their way to being national champion runners-up, Johnston caught 60 passes for 1,069 yards and six touchdowns.

His production increased every season at TCU.

The Cardinals perhaps will consider Johnston in the first round if they trade back from the third overall pick, or they could be doing their homework in case he makes it into the second round, where the Cardinals have the third pick of the round.

But their interest in Johnston could signal that they will look to add a quality receiver this season for the future.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

More 2023 NFL Draft!

2023 NFL mock draft: QBs go 1-2-3, trades abound in new two-round projections At least 6 teams have inquired about trading for No. 3 pick POLL: Grade 4-round Cardinals mock draft with 1st-round trade

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire