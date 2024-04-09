Cardinals hosting LSU C Charles Turner III Tuesday

The Arizona Cardinals’ line of official top-30 prospect visits continues this week. After hosting a pair of prospects on Monday, they will have an offensive lineman in on Tuesday.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, they will bring LSU’s Charlie Turner III for on official visit on Tuesday.

Turner is a center prospect.

He is 6-foot-3 and 303 pounds with 34-inch arms.

He started 13 games in 2023 at center for LSU, snapping the ball to Heisman-winning quarterback Jayden Daniels.

He started 26 games over his college career, 25 at center and one at right tackle. He began college as a tight end and gained 50 pound to move to the offensive line.

He is a player to watch for on Day 3 of the draft, as the Cardinal have five selections in Rounds 4-7.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire