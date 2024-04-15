Cardinals hosting Alabama pass rusher Dallas Turner for top-30 meeting

The Arizona Cardinals are closing out their 2024 NFL draft prospect meetings and they have one of the top players in the draft in for an official top-30 visit.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Alabama edge defender Dallas Turner is scheduled to meet with the Cardinals over Monday and Tuesday before visiting the Los Angeles Chargers Tuesday and Wednesday.

Turner is expected to be the first defensive player selected in the draft.

He isn’t expected be under consideration for the fourth overall pick but if the Cardinals trade back, he could be a possibility.

After all, it was Turner whose performance at the NFL combine made Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort do a bit of a shimmy dance that was caught on camera.

Turner is nearly 6-foot-3 and weighed 247 pounds at the NFL combine, where he ran a 4.46-second 40 and posted a 40.5-inch vertical leap and 127-inch broad jump.

He became the lead pass rusher for Alabama in 2023 after Will Anderson entered the NFL. He posted 10 sacks and 14.5 tackles for loss last season.

