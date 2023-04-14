Cardinals hosted Purdue WR Charlie Jones for official visit
The Arizona Cardinals have their eyes on the wide receiver position in the NFL draft. Among their 30 official visits from draft prospects is Purdue wideout Charlie Jones.
Jones had a monster season in 2022. After never cracking even 400 receiving yards previously, last season he caught 110 passes for 1,361 yards and 12 touchdowns.
He is 5-foot-11 and weighs 175 pounds.
He is fast, as he ran the 40 in 4.43 seconds at the NFL combine.
He had a 36.5-inch vertical leap and a broad jump of 10-foot-4.
At his pro day, he added a 6.84-second three-cone, showing he has good quickness.
However, he is considered, at best, a Day 3 player.
