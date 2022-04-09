Cardinals hosted OL prospect Kenyon Green for visit

The Arizona Cardinals could use their first-round pick this month on an offensive lineman. One lineman connected to the team in mock drafts over the last few months is Texas A&M’s Kenyon Green.

There is at least some interest from the Cardinals because, according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Green recently spent time with the Cardinals. He had what presumably was a top-30 meeting in Arizona before heading to meet with the Dallas Cowboys and New England Patriots.

Green played tackle and guard for Texas A&M, although he looked better as a guard. He is big at 6-4 and 323 lbs. He is broad and known as a powerful run blocker.

At the NFL combine, he ran the 40 in 5.24 seconds, did 20 reps of 225 lbs on the bench press, had a vertical leap of 26 inches and a broad jump of 8-6.

List

2022 NFL Wire mock draft: See the staff's picks in the first round

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and



