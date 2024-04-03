Cardinals hosted OL JC Latham

The Arizona Cardinals continue their preparation for the 2024 NFL draft. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, they had Alabama offensive tackle JC Latham in for a visit, seemingly one of their top-30 visits.

Latham played three seasons for the Crimson Tide. He began as a backup guard and then started the last two seasons at right tackle.

He is projected to be a first-round draft pick.

He is 6-foot-4 3/4 tall and weighs 342 pounds and has long 35 1/8-inch arms.

He is a tremendous run blocker and can play inside and out.

The Cardinals have the fourth and 27th picks in the draft, both in the first round. He could be a target with the 27th pick or even their second-round pick if he were to fall that far.

