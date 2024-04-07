Cardinals host Washington WR Jalen McMillan for top-30 visit

We can add another name to the list of official top-30 visits with draft prospects the Arizona Cardinals have had or are having. The latest is Washington receiver Jalen McMillan, who already completed his visit in Arizona, according to MLF Football.

McMillan is 6-foot-1 and 197 pounds and has good athleticism. At the NFL combine, he ran the 40 in 4.47 seconds, the three-cone in 6.94 seconds and posted a 37-inch vertical leap and 127-inch broad jump.

In 11 games last season for Washington, he caught 45 passes for 559 yards and five touchdowns. His best season was in 2022 when he had 79 receptions for 1,098 yards and nine touchdowns.

He is expected to be roughly a second-round draft pick.

The Cardinals have three selections in the first 35 picks of the draft.

