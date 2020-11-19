Cardinals host veteran NT Domata Peko, who could replace Corey Peters

The Arizona Cardinals have lost veteran defensive lineman Corey Peters for the rest of the season to a knee injury. That leaves a large void on the defensive line. He will be the fourth defensive lineman on injured reserve.

They apparently are looking to replace him with another veteran.

According to the league transaction report, Domata Peko, who turns 36 this month, visited the Cardinals. He has played 14 years in the league, most recently for the Baltimore Ravens in 2019.

He played for the Denver Broncos in 2017 and 2018 when Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was head coach there. He knows the defensive system. Assuming he intends on signing, he would not be able to play Thursday night when the Cardinals take on the Seattle Seahawks because of COVID testing protocols. However, he should be available for their game in Week 12 against the New England Patriots.

Peko has 600 career tackle and 20 career sacks.

