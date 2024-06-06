Cardinals host the Rockies in first of 4-game series

Colorado Rockies (21-40, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (29-31, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Thursday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Cal Quantrill (4-4, 3.84 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 50 strikeouts); Cardinals: Sonny Gray (7-3, 3.00 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -241, Rockies +196; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Colorado Rockies to start a four-game series.

St. Louis is 29-31 overall and 13-12 at home. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 4.11 ERA, which ranks 10th in the NL.

Colorado is 21-40 overall and 8-23 in road games. The Rockies have a 14-9 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Thursday's game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Gorman leads the Cardinals with 22 extra base hits (eight doubles and 14 home runs). Paul Goldschmidt is 10-for-39 with three doubles, three home runs and five RBI over the last 10 games.

Brenton Doyle has 11 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 16 RBI for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 13-for-39 with five doubles and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .225 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored by three runs

Rockies: 4-6, .243 batting average, 6.24 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O'Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (arm), Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Rockies: Sean Bouchard: day-to-day (ankle), Kris Bryant: day-to-day (back), Justin Lawrence: 15-Day IL (arm), Jordan Beck: 10-Day IL (wrist), Kyle Freeland: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jake Bird: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nolan Jones: 10-Day IL (back), Daniel Bard: 60-Day IL (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Antonio Senzatela: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.