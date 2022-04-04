Cardinals host RB Darrel Williams for visit

The Arizona Cardinals could be adding competition to the running back room. James Conner will be the unquestioned starter, having signed a three-year contract to return to the team, they are looking at a veteran to compete with the younger backs on the roster.

According to multiple reports and it will appear on Monday’s NFL transaction report, the Cardinals had former Kansas City Chiefs running back Darrel Williams in for a visit.

Williams spent four seasons with the Chiefs after making the team as an undrafted rookie in 2018.

His role increased each year until in 2021, he even started seven games. The 5-11, 219-lb back had a career-high 558 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns, averaging 3.9 yards per attempt. He also caught 47 passes for 452 yards and two touchdowns.

If signed, he would project as the Cardinals’ backup and complementary back, likely used more in the passing game, as they did with Chase Edmonds.

Williams is bigger than Edmonds but does not have the same speed or athleticism.

If signed, he will compete with Eno Benjamin and Jonathan Ward for a role on offense.

