Cardinals to host Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison for visit this week

The Arizona Cardinals have been connected more to Ohio State receiver Marvin Harrison than any other prospect in the 2024 NFL draft, which begins April 25. The top receiver prospect will have a pre-draft meeting with the Cardinals.

The Cardinals previously met with Harrison at the NFL combine.

They own the fourth overall pick in the draft and with three quarterbacks projected to be selected with the first three picks, the Cardinals are in position to take the player they want, and that has largely been predicted to be Harrison.

Harrison is 6-foot-3 with elite athleticism, although he has declined all athletic testing in the pre-draft process. His father is Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison. He probably would have posted a sub-4.4-second 40 had he run it and an incredible vertical leap.

He posted over 1,200 receiving yards each of the last two seasons for the Buckeyes and scored 14 touchdowns each year.

