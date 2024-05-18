Cardinals to host Nike RBI Clinic at Busch Stadium

ST. LOUS — The Cardinals are hosting the Nike RBI Clinic at Busch Stadium. The event will start at 11 a.m. and end at 1 p.m. During the clinic, two Cardinals alumni and a current player will teach the kids advanced baseball skills. Nike is also providing swag bags for the participants.

