Cardinals to host Louisville CB Kei’Trel Clark for top-30 visit

The Arizona Cardinals continue their work to evaluate player prospects for the 2023 NFL draft. One player they will get a close look at is Louisville cornerback Kei’Trel Clark.

According to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, he has an official top-30 visit with the Cardinals.

Clark is 5-foot-10 and 181 pounds. He has relatively short arms at 29 5/8 inches. He ran the 40 in 4.42 seconds.

However, he is a fierce competitor and can play both inside and outside.

He had an interception he returned for a touchdown and nine pass breakups in 2022. He added three picks and nine pass breakups in 2021, even when missing a few games coming back from an ACL tear.

The Cardinals need cornerbacks on the roster and Clark is a nice prospect to get later in the draft.

