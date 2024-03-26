Cardinals to host Louisville CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. for top-30 visit

Last year, the Arizona Cardinals selected cornerback Kei’Trel Clark out of Louisville in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft. They could add his former teammate in the draft this year.

They will use one of their top-30 prospect visits on Louisville cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr., the player told The Draft Network’s Justin Melo.

Brownlee is 5-foot-10 and 194 pounds.

He played two seasons at Louisville after three at Florida State. In two seasons for the Cardinals, Brownlee intercepted three passes and broke up 18 passes.

He had an interception in the Senior Bowl this year.

He is a player Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon will love. He was a big fan of Clark entering his rookie year.

What will he like about Brownlee? His mentality.

“I think I proved that I’m the ultimate competitor,” Brownlee told Melo. “I’m a dog. I’ve always been overlooked and underappreciated. I showed everyone that I belonged at the Senior Bowl. I’m a team-first guy and a great player. I play with toughness and an aggressive mindset.

“I’m the best cornerback in the 2024 NFL Draft.”

He believes he will play more in the slot in the pros and he likes special teams.

The Cardinals used a top-30 visit on Clark last year before drafting him. We will see if history repeats itself.

