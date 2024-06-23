Cardinals host the Giants on 4-game home win streak

San Francisco Giants (36-41, fourth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (38-37, second in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Logan Webb (6-5, 2.99 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 83 strikeouts); Cardinals: Sonny Gray (8-4, 2.95 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -125, Giants +105; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals, on a four-game home winning streak, host the San Francisco Giants.

St. Louis has gone 19-15 at home and 38-37 overall. The Cardinals have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .238.

San Francisco has gone 16-24 in road games and 36-41 overall. Giants hitters are batting a collective .247, which ranks seventh in the NL.

Sunday's game is the third time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan has 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 37 RBI for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 11-for-42 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Matt Chapman has 19 doubles and eight home runs for the Giants. Patrick Bailey is 13-for-37 with a double and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .259 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Giants: 3-7, .258 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Nolan Arenado: day-to-day (forearm), Mike Siani: day-to-day (ribs), Keynan Middleton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Ivan Herrera: 10-Day IL (back), Kyle Gibson: day-to-day (back), Lars Nootbaar: 10-Day IL (oblique), Nick Robertson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Riley O'Brien: 60-Day IL (forearm), Willson Contreras: 10-Day IL (arm), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps)

Giants: Keaton Winn: 15-Day IL (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (side), Kyle Harrison: 15-Day IL (ankle), Blake Snell: 15-Day IL (groin), LaMonte Wade Jr: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jung Hoo Lee: 60-Day IL (labrum), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (head), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ethan Small: 60-Day IL (oblique), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tristan Beck: 60-Day IL (arm), Robbie Ray: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.