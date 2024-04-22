Cardinals host the Diamondbacks to begin 3-game series

Arizona Diamondbacks (11-12, third in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (9-13, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Monday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Brandon Pfaadt (1-1, 5.32 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Cardinals: Lance Lynn (1-0, 2.18 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -110, Diamondbacks -109; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Arizona Diamondbacks on Monday to open a three-game series.

St. Louis has a 9-13 record overall and a 3-6 record at home. Cardinals pitchers have a collective 3.85 ERA, which ranks fourth in the NL.

Arizona is 11-12 overall and 4-6 in road games. The Diamondbacks have gone 2-4 in games decided by one run.

Monday's game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Arenado has six doubles and a home run for the Cardinals. Willson Contreras is 13-for-36 with five doubles over the past 10 games.

Ketel Marte has a .340 batting average to lead the Diamondbacks, and has seven doubles and five home runs. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is 12-for-43 with two home runs and nine RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 3-7, .219 batting average, 3.48 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Diamondbacks: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.05 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (oblique), Riley O'Brien: 15-Day IL (forearm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm), Drew Rom: 15-Day IL (biceps), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (wrist)

Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly: day-to-day (shoulder), Ryne Nelson: 15-Day IL (arm), Eduardo Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Geraldo Perdomo: 10-Day IL (right meniscus tear), Alek Thomas: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Paul Sewald: 15-Day IL (oblique), Drey Jameson: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.