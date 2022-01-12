Cardinals hopeful J.J. Watt will practice, prepare for game vs. Rams

The Arizona Cardinals designated defensive lineman J.J. Watt to return from injured reserve last week on Friday. However, in the open part of practice that reporters could see, he was not on the field.

This week, though, there is hope that he can get actual practice reps and actually be able to play in the team’s playoff game on Monday against the Los Angeles Rams.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the team hopes that Watt will participate in practice on Thursday and begin ramping up physically to be able to play Monday night.

Watt got injured in Week 7 against the Houston Texans, reportedly tearing his labrum, rotator cuff and biceps. He was told he would need four to six months to recover. That was at the end of October.

He could be back on the field in less than three months.

It will be a huge boost to the Cardinals defense, at least emotionally.

