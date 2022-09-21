Cardinals are home underdogs in Week 3 vs. Rams
The Arizona Cardinals (1-1) return home in Week 3 for their first divisional game of the season on Sunday when they take on the Los Angeles Rams, who are also 1-1.
The Cardinals lost their season opener 44-21 to the Kansas City Chiefs and trailed 20-0 at halftime against the Las Vegas Raiders. But they rallied to tie the game on the last play of regulation with a Kyler Murray rushing touchdown and two-point conversion pass to A.J. Green, and they beat the Raiders 29-23 in overtime on Byron Murphy’s 59-yard fumble return for a touchdown.
The Rams, after being blown out 31-10 by the Buffalo Bills in their season opener, held on to beat the Atlanta Falcons 31-27 this past Sunday.
According to NFL betting odds and lines from Tipico Sportsbook, they are underdogs for the third straight week.
Rams at Cardinals Week 3 NFL odds and lines
Money line
Rams -180 (Bet $180 to $100)
Cardinals +155 (Bet $100 to win $155)
At -180 odds, the Rams are given 64.29% implied odds of winning. It would take a $180 bet to win $100 if you bet the Rams to win outright.
The Cardinals are given 39.22% implied odds of winning with a line of +155. Betting $100 on the Cardinals would net $155 if they win outright.
Both the Cardinals and the Rams are 1-1 outright.
Spread
Rams -3.5 (-108)
Cardinals +3.5 (-112)
The Cardinals are 1-1 ATS on the season and the Rams are 0-2 ATS.
A $108 wager on the Rams to beat the spread pays out $100 if the Rams beat the Cardinals by 4 or more points.
A $112 ATS wager on the Cardinals pays $100 if they win the game outright, have a tie or lose by no more than three points.
Total
Over 48.5 (-105)
Under 48.5 (-115)
The Cardinals are 1-0-1 O/U this season and the Rams are 1-1 O/U.
Betting $105 dollars on the Over wins $100 if the two teams combine for 49 points or more.
Betting $115 on the Under wins $100 if they combine for 48 or fewer points.
Rams vs. Cardinals head-to-head
The Cardinals have struggled against the Rams in recent history. Their Week 4 win on the road last season is the only win they have over the Rams since Sean McVay became head coach in L.A. in 2017.
The Rams are 10-1 against the Cardinals in their last 11 matchups, including a 34-11 beatdown in the playoffs last season.
The Cardinals have not beaten the Rams at home since 2014.
List
Cardinals 29, Raiders 23: Individual and team stats in win
Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.
Latest show:
Previous shows:
and