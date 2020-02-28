The Cardinals played in the first NFL game to be played in Mexico City during the 2005 season and they’ll be back in the city during the 2020 season.

The team announced on Friday that they will be the home team for this year’s return to Estadio Azteca. The date of the game and the identity of the Cardinals’ opponent will be announced at some point in the future.

“Two years ago when the NFL awarded Super Bowl LVII to Arizona and State Farm Stadium, we understood the requirement of hosting an international game before 2023,” Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. “We are thrilled to learn that this game will take place at Estadio Azteca where we received such an enthusiastic reception in 2005. We are extremely grateful for the support we receive from fans in Mexico and look forward to an incredible experience.”

The Cardinals beat the 49ers in their last trip to Mexico City. The 49ers are one of the possible opponents this time along with the Rams, Seahawks, Eagles, Dolphins, Bills, Lions and Washington.

Cardinals will be home team for game in Mexico City originally appeared on Pro Football Talk