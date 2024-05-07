Cardinals take home losing streak into matchup with the Mets

New York Mets (17-18, fourth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (15-20, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Jose Butto (0-2, 2.57 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (2-4, 5.68 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 29 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cardinals -123, Mets +104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals aim to break their three-game home losing streak with a victory over the New York Mets.

St. Louis has a 15-20 record overall and a 6-10 record in home games. The Cardinals are 3-6 in games decided by one run.

New York is 17-18 overall and 8-8 on the road. The Mets have a 12-6 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tuesday's game is the fifth time these teams match up this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brendan Donovan has eight doubles, a triple, three home runs and 18 RBI for the Cardinals. Willson Contreras is 9-for-38 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Starling Marte leads the Mets with a .264 batting average, and has four doubles, four home runs, nine walks and 15 RBI. Brandon Nimmo is 11-for-37 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, .200 batting average, 3.39 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Mets: 4-6, .213 batting average, 4.01 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Giovanny Gallegos: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 60-Day IL (wrist), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (back), Drew Rom: 60-Day IL (biceps), Matt Carpenter: 10-Day IL (oblique), Riley O'Brien: 15-Day IL (forearm), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (forearm)

Mets: Drew Smith: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Francisco Alvarez: 15-Day IL (thumb), Brooks Raley: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kodai Senga: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tylor Megill: 15-Day IL (shoulder), David Peterson: 60-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.