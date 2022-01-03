Cardinals hold off Cowboys 25-22 as Kyler Murray remains undefeated at AT&T Stadium

All the Cardinals needed to end their three-game losing streak was for Kyler Murray to play a game at his favorite stadium. Murray has never lost at AT&T Stadium.

He grew up 44 miles from Arlington and won five high school games, including three state championships, two college games and now two NFL games at Jerry World.

Murray moved to 9-0 in his career at AT&T Stadium as the Cardinals got a much needed victory, holding on for a 25-22 win. The Cowboys, who already have clinched the NFC East, fell out of the No. 2 seed and now are 11-5. The Cardinals improved to 11-5.

The game was not without controversy.

Chase Edmonds appeared to fumble with just under three minutes left in the game. As he slid down, trying to stay in bounds, DeMarcus Lawrence punched the ball out. Osa Odighizuwa recovered for the Cowboys.

Officials immediately ruled Edmonds down, and the Cowboys, because they were out of timeouts, couldn’t challenge. It allowed Arizona to run out the clock.

The Cardinals led 10-0 and 22-7, but the Cowboys climbed back in it.

Dallas trailed 22-14 when Dak Prescott fumbled on a 6-yard scramble. Isaiah Simmons punched the ball from Prescott’s arm, and Dennis Gardeck recovered at the Dallas 44. The Cardinals used the good field position to go up nine, adding a 38-yard field goal from Matt Prater with 8:32 left.

The Cowboys weren’t dead, though.

Prescott drove them 75 yards in eight plays, hitting Amari Cooper for a 4-yard touchdown with 4:42 remaining. Cedrick Wilson caught the 2-point conversion.

They never saw the ball again.

Murray finished 26-of-38 for 263 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 44 yards on nine carries.

Prescott was 24-of-38 for 226 yards and three touchdowns. He was the team’s leading rusher with 20 yards on five carries.

