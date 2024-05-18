Cardinals hit four homers, blast Red Sox 10-6

The Cardinals had a season high 14 hits, 10 runs and four home runs to blast their way past the Red Sox 10-6 to open their nine game homestand Friday night at Busch Stadium.

Lars Nootbaar started the scoring in the first inning with a two run homer, his 4th of the season.

Nolan Gorman broke a 2-2 tie in the third inning with his 6th home run of the season, making the score 3-2 Cards.

Alec Burleson hit the Cardinals third homer of the game breaking a 3-3 tie in the fourth inning, 4-3 Cards.

Masyn Winn smacked his first homer of the season in the sixth inning. His two run homer was the team’s fourth of the game and gave the Cardinals a 7-3 lead.

Nolan Arenado had three hits and drove in a run as well in the Cardinals 10 run barrage.

Kyle Gibson pitched into the seventh inning, allowing five runs, but still got the win, now 3-2 on the season.

The Cardinals have won four of their last five games.

