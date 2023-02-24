Cardinals hiring Dolphins assistant DL coach Derrick LeBlanc as DL coach

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon promised “major, major experience” on his new coaching staff. While most of his staff are holding positions they have not previously held, there are some assistants coming onto the coaching staff with no shortage of experience.

The latest is Derrick LeBlanc.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals are hiring him to be their defensive line coach. He was the assistant defensive line coach for the Miami Dolphins in 2022.

LeBlanc has coached for the last 22 years but 2022 was his first in the NFL.

He started as a graduate assistant at LSU in 2000. From 2001-2007, he coached defensive lines for Henderson State, Arkansas State and Missouri Tech.

He was an assistant strength and conditioning coach for LSU from 2008-2011 and went back to coaching defensive linemen in 2012 for Wyoming. He was defensive line coach in 2013-2014 for Southern Mississippi and added defensive coordinator to his title in 2015 for Pearl River Community College.

He was defensive line coach in 2016 and for North Texas in 2017-2019 and then in 2020 for Arkansas.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire