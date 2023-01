The Arizona Cardinals have apparently found their new general manager, and he will come from outside the organization. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Cardinals plan to hire Tennessee Titans director of player personnel Monti Ossenfort to replace Steve Keim as general manager.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire