Cardinals held workouts for 3 safeties

The Arizona Cardinals cleared a pair of roster spots on Monday, releasing running back Stevie Scott and placing cornerback Rashad Fenton on injured reserve.

They did not announce any player signings but could after they had some players in for workouts on Monday.

According to NFL Draft Diamonds, the NFL transaction list had the Cardinals bringing in three safeties.

Does this mean the Cardinals are shorthanded in the secondary with injuries?

Who were they?

An offer for Cardinals fans

For the best local Phoenix news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to azcentral.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

S Sean Chandler

Albert Cesare-The Enquirer

Chandler has been in the league since 2018. He was an undrafted rookie out of Temple and has spent three seasons with the Giants and two with the Panthers.

The 5-10, 210-pound safety played in all 17 games last season for Carolina, logging 19 total tackles.

He had 74 defensive snaps but played 320 on special teams.

S Dan Isom

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Isom, six feet tall and 194 lbs, was an undrafted rookie in 2022 out of Washington State who signed with the Los Angeles Rams.

He spent time on the practice squad before landing on injured reserve and then getting released last September.

S Kyree Woods

Arena Football Rattlers Game Duke City At Rattlers

Woods is a local product who played prep ball at Chandler.

He most recently played for the Arizona Rattlers in the Indoor Football League in 2022.

He played collegiately for San Diego State from 2016-2019.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire