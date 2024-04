The Cardinals righted their ship after a lopsided 14-1 loss to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday with a 5-2 victory to finish out their homestand on a positive note on Wednesday. The Redbirds head to New York for a three game series starting on Friday against the Mets. They then head to Detroit for three more games against the Tigers.

