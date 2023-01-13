Cardinals head-coaching candidate tracker: Who is in the mix to replace Kliff Kingsbury?

The Arizona Cardinals must hire a new head coach, as they fired Kliff Kingsbury at the conclusion of a 4-13 2022 season. He coached four seasons.

Some of the candidates the Cardinals are considering have begun to be reported.

Below is where we will update the search for a new coach, with candidates and updates.

Sean Payton

Payton, who retired last offseason after 15 years with the New Orleans Saints, is back on the market.

The Cardinals are one of three teams that have requested to interview him.

Vance Joseph

Joseph has been the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator for four seasons. Prior to that, he was the head coach of the Denver Broncos for two years.

He is expected to interview for the HC job next week.

DeMeco Ryans

Ryans has been coaching with the 49ers since 2017 and has been their defensive coordinator for two seasons. He led the league’s No. 1 defense this past season.

The Cardinals are one of four teams to request an interview with him.

