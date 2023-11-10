Cardinals head coach says QB Kyler Murray will start vs. Falcons

Things just got a little tougher for the Atlanta Falcons going into Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. Quarterback Kyler Murray will make his first start of the season, Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon announced on Friday afternoon.

Murray, 26, missed the final six games of the 2022 season but now returns just in time to play the Falcons in Week 10.

#AZCardinals coach Jonathan Gannon makes it official: Kyler Murray will start. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 10, 2023

The former No. 1 overall pick has started 57 games, passing for 13,848 yards, 84 touchdowns and 41 interceptions, with another 2,204 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground.

Atlanta desperately needs a win to avoid a three-game losing streak. Head coach Arthur Smith’s seat is growing hotter with each loss. Losing to a 1-8 Cardinals team on Sunday could be the final straw for the Falcons head coach.

Kickoff is at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday from State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

