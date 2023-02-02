Cardinals HC candidate Aaron Glenn to have 2nd interview with Colts

The Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts are the only two teams remaining in the NFL without a head coach. They are both competing for the some of the same candidates.

Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is one of them.

He interviewed with the Cardinals once for their vacant head coaching job to replace Kliff Kingsbury, fired after the team’s 4-13 2022 season.

According to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, he is getting a second interview with the Indianapolis Colts.

The Cardinals had interviews with several candidates up through last week before interviewing Sean Payton. After Payton’s interview, they scheduled interviews this week with three new candidates — Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka, Bengals defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo and Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan.

As it has been a while since Glenn had his interview with the Cardinals, it might be the Cardinals have moved on. However, if they intend on bringing him back in, it might be too late, depending on how things go with the Colts.

