Cardinals “like” having Kyler Murray’s input in personnel decisions

Tom Brady had to change teams before he had any say in personnel decisions; it took Aaron Rodgers 17 seasons and an offseason power play before he got the Packers reluctantly to trade for a receiver of his choice; and Russell Wilson has made clear his desire to have a seat at the management table.

The Cardinals already are asking for input from their third-year quarterback, with coach Kliff Kingsbury saying Friday that Kyler Murray has earned that right.

“Those guys have as good a feel for players, players’ personalities, and talent as any of us because they have been on the field and they have worked with them,” Kingsbury said, via Darren Urban of the team website. “I do think that goes a long way. I like, and [General Manager] Steve [Keim] is the same way, we talk to Kyler about different players he likes, whether it be receivers, linemen, and we like having that dialogue. Give you a different perspective.”

Murray appreciated Rodgers’ news conference earlier this week. He also appreciated Kingsbury’s comments Friday, though Murray was quick to note he has a long way to go before coming close to doing what Rodgers has.

“Coach Kingsbury, he played quarterback, so I think he understands it,” Murray said. “You like to have a say in what goes on. You like to have a say in guys you’d want to play with, because at the end of the day, we’re the ones on the field. We go through it. We see it every day. We know who is good.

“We can only give our opinion. It is what it is. They can take it and run with it however they may.”

