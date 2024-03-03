Cardinals haven’t had calls about No. 4 pick yet

The Arizona Cardinals made multiple trades during last year’s NFL draft. They have the fourth overall pick this year and many wonder if they will active traders again.

However, nothing has happened yet.

General manager Monti Ossenfort hasn’t even had a phone call, he told reporters at the NFL combine.

“I’m not surprised,” he said. “We’re sitting here at the end of February; we’ve got a ways to go on that. I think everybody’s still in the middle of their evaluation process. There’s a lot of unknowns. I think those discussions happen the more we get closer to the draft in April.”

Even with multiple deals last year, they had not had any talks at this point a year ago.

“I’m sure those calls will come,” he said. “We’re going to make our fair share of calls, too. I think last year we proved that we were more than willing to move up to move back, to stay put and pick. I think those discussions will come further down the road.”

The NFL draft is April 25-27.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire