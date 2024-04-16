Cardinals Hall of Fame manager Whitey Herzog dies at 92

*Video is from FOX 2’s report in 2021.

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – Whitey Herzog, the St. Louis Cardinals’ Hall of Fame manager of the decorated 1980s era, has died at the age of 92.

Whitey Herzog managed the Cardinals for 11 seasons from 1980 to 1990, winning a World Series title in 1982 and National League pennants in 1985 and 1987. He was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2010.

The Herzog family issued this statement via the Cardinals on Tuesday:

“Whitey spent his last few days surrounded by his family. We have so appreciated all of the prayers and support from friends who knew he was very ill. Although it is hard for us to say goodbye, his peaceful passing was a blessing for him.”

Herzog’s days as a Cardinals manager are well remembered as “Whiteyball,” a style in which the Cardinals emphasized elements such as baserunning, defense and situational hitting over traditional power in winning ballgames.

A native of New Athens, Illinois, near St. Louis, Herzog won 822 victories as a Cardinals manager, the third-most in franchise history. He was also inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame as an inaugural member in 2014.

“On behalf of the entire St. Louis Cardinals organization, I would like to offer our condolences to the family and many friends of Whitey Herzog,” said Cardinals’ Chairman and CEO Bill DeWitt, Jr. “Whitey and his teams played a big part in changing the direction of the Cardinals franchise in the early 1980s. Whitey loved the Cardinals, their fans, and St. Louis. He will be sorely missed.”

For much of his tenure in St. Louis, Herzog assumed the dual role of field manager and general manager with the Cardinals, giving him direct involvement in player personnel and allowing him to develop close relationships with players to instill the “Whiteyball” style.

Herzog also managed the Kansas City Royals from 1975 to 1979 in addition to one year each with the Texas Rangers and California Angels in the 1970s.

Before managing, Herzog spent several years in the majors from 1956-1963, most notably with the Washington Senators and Kansas City Athletics.

His Cooperstown Hall of Fame plaque with his formal first name, Dorrel Norman Elvert Herzog, reads, “An architect and respected leader who built and managed teams to six division titles, three pennants and the 1982 World Series. Renowned for being two steps ahead of opposing managers. Maximized player contributions with a stern, yet good-natured style, emphasizing speed, pitching and defense.”

The Herzog family is planning a private celebration of life service after a period of grieving. They ask that any donations in memory of Whitey please be made to Shriner’s Hospital for Children.

