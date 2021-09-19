Cardinals take halftime lead on Matt Prater 62-yard field goal

The Vikings and Cardinals played a wild first half of football, and it ended with a tremendous boot by Matt Prater.

Prater, the kicker in his first year in Arizona, hit a 62-yard field goal as the second quarter expired.

It was the latest in a long line of long field goals by Prater, who owns the NFL record for the longest field goal ever, a 64-yarder he kicked in Denver in 2013. Prater is also the NFL’s career record holder in 50-yard field goals.

Kirk Cousins threw three first-half touchdown passes for the Vikings, while Kyler Murray threw two for the Cardinals and also ran for a touchdown. Each team has a field goal, but the Vikings missed an extra point and the Cardinals lead 24-23.

