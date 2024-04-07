Cardinals had virtual meeting with Syracuse DB Isaiah Johnson

The Arizona Cardinals, as all NFL teams have been doing, have been meeting with and evaluating scores of NFL draft prospects. They have hosted players for top-30 meetings, held meetings at the NFL combine and other all-star games, they have visited them at their schools and talked to players via Zoom in virtual meetings.

One player they have met with virtually is Syracuse defensive back Isaiah Johnson, he told The Draft Network’s Justin Melo.

Johnson is a 6-foot-2 cornerback who can also play some safety and weighs 205 pounds. He projects more as a safety in the NFL. He did not run a great 40 at the combine (4.64 seconds) but posted a 38.5-inch vertical leap and 129-inch broad jump.

Of his performance at the combine, he told Melo, “I was definitely satisfied with my overall performance. Obviously, I was hoping to run a better 40 time, but we don’t play football in a straight line at the end of the day. In terms of the drills that I feel like really translate over, especially when it came to the position drills, I thought I handled myself appropriately.”

He played two seasons for Syracuse after transferring from Dartmouth. He was teammates with Cardinals cornerback Garrett Williams.

In two seasons for the Orangemen, he collected 110 tackles, two interceptions, seven pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Keep an eye on him on Day 3 of the draft or as a potential undrafted free agent target for Arizona.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire