Cardinals had official visit with Marvin Harrison Jr. Friday

It has finally happened. The Arizona Cardinals had Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. in Tempe for an official top-30 visit. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, that visit occurred Friday.

Harrison is the draft prospect most connected to the Cardinals, who hold the fourth overall pick in the 2024 draft.

With three quarterbacks expected to be selected with the first three picks of the draft, the Cardinals should feel fairly confident that they can select Harrison, considered by many as the best receiver prospect in this draft class and perhaps the best overall player. Some call him the best prospect since A.J. Green and Julio Jones in terms of being a sure thing.

The 6-foot-3 star had over 1,200 yards each of the last two seasons for the Buckeyes with two different quarterbacks. He has length, playmaking skills, elite athleticism and is the son of Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison.

The Cardinals already met with Harrison at the NFL combine in Indianapolis and now have had the opportunity to sit down for an extended time and get to know him more.

The NFL draft begins April 25. We will soon know whether Harrison will be the newest Cardinal.

