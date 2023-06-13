Cardinals had former Commanders center Chase Roullier for visit

The Arizona Cardinals might finally be adding an experienced center to the roster. According to Matt Lombardo, they had longtime Washington Commanders center Chase Roullier in for a visit on Monday.

Roulllier has missed a lot of time with injuries the last two seasons. He played in only eight in 2021 and missed all but two last season. He apparently has recovered from the leg injury that ended his season.

In 150 snaps last season, he did not allow a sack and has allowed only one since 2020.

Roullier is 6-foot-4 and 312 pounds. He was drafted in the sixth round by Washington in 2017 and has started 63 of the 69 gams in which h has appeared.

Cardinals passing game coordinator and wide receivers coach Drew Terrell would know Roullier, as was with the Commanders before joining Arizona’s staff.

The only player on the roster with any NFL gamees at center is Hjalte Froholdt, who started four games at center last season. They also have rookie Jon Gaines who played some in college, Hayden Howerton, who played center in college and Lecitus Smith, who practiced at center last year as a rookie.

