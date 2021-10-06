Cardinals had 5 players in for tryout Tuesday

Jess Root
·2 min read
In this article:
The Arizona Cardinals announced some practice squad moves Wednesday morning. That comes on the heels of having five players in on Tuesday for a workout.

The Cardinals often bring in players on Tuesday to address depth because of injuries or simply to try and make the back end of the roster better. On Tuesday, they had in three running backs and a pair of defensive backs.

They ultimately signed two of them.

Who were they?

RB Otis Anderson

(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Anderson is an undrafted rookie who spent the preseason with the Los Angeles Rams. He is 5-11 and 174 lbs and played collegiately at Central Florida. In four seasons, he rushed for 2,182 yards and 17 touchdowns, averaging 6.1 yards per attempt. He also caught 91 passed for 1,025 yards and nine scores. He also returned punts.

RB Tavien Feaster

(AP Photo/Matt York)

Feaster spent the offseason and preseason with the Cardinals. He was signed to the practice squad after the workout. He is a bigger back at 6-0, 221 lbs.

He was an undrafted rookie last year who signed originally with the Jacksonville Jaguars out of South Carolina, but he spent 2020 on the practice squads of the Detroit Lions and New York Giants.

CB Phillip Gaines

Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Gaines is a veteran who was drafted in 2014 in the third round by the Kansas City Chiefs. He spent four years with the Chiefs, a season split between the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns and then the last two seasons with the Houston Texans.

CB Greg Mabin

Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Mabin also signed with the practice squad.

Listed at 6-2 and 200 lbs, he has played in 34 career games (five starts) with the Bills (2017), 49ers (2017-18), Bengals (2019) and Jaguars (2020). He has 41 career tackles, six pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. He played in five games last year with Jacksonville and had a career-high 20 tackles. Mabin originally entered the league in 2017 with Tampa Bay as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Iowa.

RB Kerrith Whyte

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Whyte came in for a workout back in August.

The 5-10, 204-lb running back played in six games for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019, rushing for 122 yards on 24 carries.

