Cardinals had 3 notable injuries in preseason win over Vikings

The Arizona Cardinals finished the preseason with an 18-17 come-from-behind win over the Minnesota Vikings. In the game, they suffered three injuries of note.

Head coach Jonathan Gannon mentioned them after the game in his press conference.

OL Jon Gaines

Gaines exited the game after only one play. He was helped off the field and carted to the locker room having suffered a right knee injury.

OL Dennis Daley

Daley left the game with a left ankle injury in the first half. He did not return.

WR Daniel Arias

Arias entered the concussion protocol after getting upended on a pass play he could not hold onto, and he hit the ground hard in the first half.

