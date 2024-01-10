Cardinals had 2nd-toughest schedule in NFL in 2023

The Arizona Cardinals finished the 2023 4-13. They played one of the toughest schedules in the NFL.

In fact, only the Cincinnati Bengals had a tougher schedule based on opponent winning percentage.

The Cardinals’ strength of schedule was .561. The Bengals’ was .574.

Arizona faced eight teams that finished with 10 regular-season wins. Twelve teams had 10 or more regular-season wins.

They beat three teams who won 10 games or more — the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles.

They faced the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams twice, the Baltimore Raven, the Cleveland Browns and Houston Texans in addition to the Cowboys, Steelers and Eagles.

Eight games were against teams that made the postseason.

