The Cardinals with guaranteed salary in 2023

When the Arizona Cardinals eventually cut their 90-man roster down to 53 players, a number of factors will determine who is cut and who will stay.

One factor is the amount of guaranteed salary a player has. If cut, the team would be on the hook to pay that player, even if not on the roster.

Who are the Cardinals with guaranteed salaries, even a portion?

There are 30 players.

We have that list below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

WR Hollywood Brown

(Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Guaranteed salary: $13.41 million

His entire 2023 salary is guaranteed, as it is the fifth-year contract option the Cardinals exercised last year.

TE Zach Ertz

Guaranteed salary: $8.5 million

His full salary is nearly $8.8 million. It is almost fully guaranteed.

RB James Conner

Guaranteed salary: $6.25 million

His full salary is guaranteed this year. Over the Cap strangely lists his guaranteed salary as $7.75 million.

Guaranteed salary: $4 million

Hie will make a total of $5.5 million in salary this year,.

LB Isaiah Simmons

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Guaranteed salary: $3.43 million

As a former first-round pick, his entire contact is fully guaranteed.

Advertisement

QB Colt McCoy

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Guaranteed salary: $2.25 million

McCoy will make $3.75 million in total salary.

QB Kyler Murray

Guaranteed salary: $2 million

His full salary is guaranteeed.

OL Will Hernandez

Guaranteed salary: $2 million

His $2 million salary is fully guaranteeed.

LB Zaven Collins

Guaranteed salary: $2 million

Collins’ full salary in 2023 is guaranteed, as he was a first-round pick.

LB Kyzir White

Guaranteed salary: $1.5 million

A free agent addition, his full 2023 salary is guaranteed.

K Matt Prater

Guaranteed salary: $1.5 million

Prater re-signed this offseason and has his full salary guaranteed.

OL Kelvin Beachum

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Guaranteed salary: $1.17 million

Beachum, who re-signed this offseason, gets his salary fully guaranteed.

Advertisement

CB Antonio Hamilton

Guaranteed salary: $1.17 million

He gets his entire salary fully guaranteed. He re-signed with the Cardinals this offseason.

S Jalen Thompson

(AP Photo/John McCoy)

Guaranteed salary: $1.1 million

As part of his contract extension last year, he gets his full 2022 salary guaranteed.

OL Hjalte Froholdt

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Guaranteed salary: $1.01 million

A free agent addition, his full 2023 salary is guaranteed.

TE Trey McBride

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed salary: $991K

His full 2023 salary is guaranteed.

OL Elijah Wilkinson

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Guaranteed salary: $940K

Wilkinson makes $1.08 million this year. That amount of guaranteed money makes it very likely he makes the team.

Advertisement

OL Paris Johnson

LB Josh Woods

Junfu Han-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed salary: $625K

Woods signed a contract for the league minimum $1.08 million. Most of it is guaranteed.

LB Dennis Gardeck

Guaranteed salary: $500K

Gardeck will make a total of $3.27 million

LB Zeke Turner

Guaranteed salary: $500K

Turner’s full salary is $1.85 million

OL Dennis Daley

CB Kris Boyd

Guaranteed salary: $275K

Boyd’s one-year deal includes $1.23 million in salary.

TE Blake Whiteheart

Guaranteed salary: $200K

Whiteheart is an undrafted rookie scheduled to make $750K in salary. He received the most guaranteed salary of the undrafted rookie class the Cardinals signed.

Advertisement

DL Jacob Slade

DL Kevin Strong

WR Daniel Arias

Guaranteed salary: $75K

He is also an undrafted rookie.

S Kendell Brooks

TE Joel Honigford

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Guaranteed salary: $65K

Another undrafted rookie.

LB Kyle Soelle

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyle Soelle (58) speaks after the Cardinals rookie minicamp in Tempe on May 12, 2023.

Guaranteed salary: $50K

He is another undrafted rookie.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire