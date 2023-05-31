The Cardinals with guaranteed salary in 2023
When the Arizona Cardinals eventually cut their 90-man roster down to 53 players, a number of factors will determine who is cut and who will stay.
One factor is the amount of guaranteed salary a player has. If cut, the team would be on the hook to pay that player, even if not on the roster.
Who are the Cardinals with guaranteed salaries, even a portion?
There are 30 players.
We have that list below.
WR Hollywood Brown
Guaranteed salary: $13.41 million
His entire 2023 salary is guaranteed, as it is the fifth-year contract option the Cardinals exercised last year.
TE Zach Ertz
Guaranteed salary: $8.5 million
His full salary is nearly $8.8 million. It is almost fully guaranteed.
RB James Conner
Guaranteed salary: $6.25 million
His full salary is guaranteed this year. Over the Cap strangely lists his guaranteed salary as $7.75 million.
LT D.J. Humphries
Guaranteed salary: $4 million
Hie will make a total of $5.5 million in salary this year,.
LB Isaiah Simmons
Guaranteed salary: $3.43 million
As a former first-round pick, his entire contact is fully guaranteed.
QB Colt McCoy
Guaranteed salary: $2.25 million
McCoy will make $3.75 million in total salary.
QB Kyler Murray
Guaranteed salary: $2 million
His full salary is guaranteeed.
OL Will Hernandez
Guaranteed salary: $2 million
His $2 million salary is fully guaranteeed.
LB Zaven Collins
Guaranteed salary: $2 million
Collins’ full salary in 2023 is guaranteed, as he was a first-round pick.
LB Kyzir White
Guaranteed salary: $1.5 million
A free agent addition, his full 2023 salary is guaranteed.
K Matt Prater
Guaranteed salary: $1.5 million
Prater re-signed this offseason and has his full salary guaranteed.
OL Kelvin Beachum
Guaranteed salary: $1.17 million
Beachum, who re-signed this offseason, gets his salary fully guaranteed.
CB Antonio Hamilton
Guaranteed salary: $1.17 million
He gets his entire salary fully guaranteed. He re-signed with the Cardinals this offseason.
S Jalen Thompson
Guaranteed salary: $1.1 million
As part of his contract extension last year, he gets his full 2022 salary guaranteed.
OL Hjalte Froholdt
Guaranteed salary: $1.01 million
A free agent addition, his full 2023 salary is guaranteed.
TE Trey McBride
Guaranteed salary: $991K
His full 2023 salary is guaranteed.
OL Elijah Wilkinson
Guaranteed salary: $940K
Wilkinson makes $1.08 million this year. That amount of guaranteed money makes it very likely he makes the team.
OL Paris Johnson
LB Josh Woods
Guaranteed salary: $625K
Woods signed a contract for the league minimum $1.08 million. Most of it is guaranteed.
LB Dennis Gardeck
Guaranteed salary: $500K
Gardeck will make a total of $3.27 million
LB Zeke Turner
Guaranteed salary: $500K
Turner’s full salary is $1.85 million
OL Dennis Daley
CB Kris Boyd
Guaranteed salary: $275K
Boyd’s one-year deal includes $1.23 million in salary.
TE Blake Whiteheart
Guaranteed salary: $200K
Whiteheart is an undrafted rookie scheduled to make $750K in salary. He received the most guaranteed salary of the undrafted rookie class the Cardinals signed.
DL Jacob Slade
DL Kevin Strong
WR Daniel Arias
Guaranteed salary: $75K
He is also an undrafted rookie.
S Kendell Brooks
TE Joel Honigford
Guaranteed salary: $65K
Another undrafted rookie.
LB Kyle Soelle
Guaranteed salary: $50K
He is another undrafted rookie.