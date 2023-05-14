Cardinals guaranteed $200K for UDFA DL Jacob Slade

The Arizona Cardinals signed 10 undrafted rookie free agents after the conclusion of the NFL draft. One player they signed was a particular priority.

That was defensive lineman Jacob Slade, out of Michigan State.

How do we know he was a priority? Money.

In signing his three-year contract, the Cardinals gave him a $20,000 signing bonus and guaranteed $180,000 of his $750,000 2023 salary.

They only gave guarantees to two of their undrafted rookie free agents. The other, safety Kendell Brooks, Slade’s college teammate, was given $80,000 in total guarantees.

The guaranteed money doesn’t guarantee Slade a spot on their 53-man roster, but it does show they wanted him.

By comparison, Slade got more guarantees than even sixth-round pick Dante Stills. Stills does not have any salary guarantees in his rookie contract and his signing bonus was more than $133,000.

As the offseason progresses and we get to training camp, keep an eye on Slade.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire