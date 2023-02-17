NFL teams can take as much time as they want to hire a new head coach. Some employees, however, can get a raw deal when teams wait too long to hire a new coach.

Case in point: Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph was under contract with the team while it searched for a new coach. Now that the Cardinals have hired Jonathan Gannon, Joseph has been released (per multiple reports) from his contract after plenty of jobs have been filled.

The good news for Joseph is that two defensive coordinator positions remain open — in Denver (where he was the head coach at one point) and Philadelphia (where Gannon had been working before getting the job in Arizona).

It hasn’t been reported whether Joseph received any type of settlement. He could have forced the team to fire him, which would have required them to buy out his contract.

Regardless, he now has a chance to keep working as a defensive coordinator, and he’s proven that he knows how to do that job very well.

Cardinals grant contractual release to Vance Joseph, who will interview with Broncos and Eagles originally appeared on Pro Football Talk