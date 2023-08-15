Cardinals got out of preseason opener healthy, have players coming back this week

The Arizona Cardinals had a couple of players leave the game with apparent injuries. It would appear they weren’t serious and might not cost them any time.

“We were good,” he told reporters Monday. “I think everybody’s good to go coming back here with this week.”

Running back Corey Clement and receiver Andre Baccellia both exited the game with injuries. Baccellia was evaluated for a concussion.

Gannon said after the game on Friday that guys could have returned. They didn’t but could have.

Other players could be returning.

“We’ve got some guys that have been a little nicked and have missed some time that you’ll see this week that are getting back fully into the mix,” Gannon said.

Potential players returning could be running back Keaontay Ingram, who has missed a couple of weeks of practice, tight end Trey McBride, who was back in practice last week but did play, linebacker Myjai Sanders, who injured his hand early in camp, and linebacker BJ Ojulari, Arizona’s second-round pick who was activated from PUP last week.

The Cardinals play their next preseason game Saturday at 5 p.m. Arizona time at home.

